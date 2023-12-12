SIS Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated its annual function, Fantasia-2023, with great zeal and exuberance. CBSE joint secretary Dr Shvetta Arora presided over the event. The school premises resonated with a melodious solace during a Shabad recitation followed by Ganesh Vandana. A myriad of performances replete with music, dazzling dances and skillful enactments amidst great zeal, vibrancy and elation left everyone enthralled. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu presented the annual report of the school.

Aravali International, Panchkula

A blood donation camp was held at the school in which parents and residents of the area also participated. Collaborating with the Civil Hospital and NGO Vishwas Foundation, the event aimed at addressing the urgent need for blood.

The Gurukul, Zirakpur

Young athletes from classes cocoon +, nursery and KG participated in the annual sports meet with much vivacity and fervour. The jungle theme with all its vibrancy appealed to all spectators. Dressed as wild animals, the athletes marched proudly with their PTIs and class teachers. There were a number of races like ‘button up your shirt’, zig-zag race, hoopla race, ‘I know my name’ race, box race, etc. The robust and zestful performances like pom pom drill, hoopla drill and aerobics added spark to the competitions. Beautiful songs by little singing stars won the hearts of the audience. The event concluded with medal ceremony.

