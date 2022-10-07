Sister-duo brings laurels

Chandigarh, October 6
Sisters Ananya Sharma and Anushka Sharma, students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, here, have been selected to represent the nation in the Asian Youth Fencing Championship to be held in Kuwait from October 7 to 10.
This achievement of the sister-duo comes to fruition as a culmination of their arduous engagement in fencing over the past year. The duo had proven their mettle in the Panchkula District Fencing Championship by winning top awards. Ananya had also won a bronze medal in the recently held U-17 Fencing Foil event in the District and State Championships.
