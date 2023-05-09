 Sister’s appeal for floor-wise share in house dismissed : The Tribune India

Sister’s appeal for floor-wise share in house dismissed

Judge upholds trial court’s order defining siblings’ shares

Sister’s appeal for floor-wise share in house dismissed


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The Court of Additional District Judge has dismissed the appeal of a woman who challenged the trial court’s order that passed a preliminary decree defining the shares of all siblings in a house while rejecting the floor-wise distribution formula as claimed to have been mentioned in her father’s Will.

The woman claimed that her father had executed a Will on January 1, 2008, according to which 50 per cent share of a house situated in Sector 33-C, Chandigarh, was transferred on her name. The remaining 50 per cent share was given to her two brothers —20 per cent to one brother and 30 per cent to two sons (15 per cent each) of the other brother, who died in 2007.

She also claimed that her father had transferred 50 per cent share of the house to her in 2007 on the basis of a transfer deed even prior to the execution of the Will and a reference to this had been made by him in the Will. She claimed she was the absolute owner of the entire ground floor, which is 50 per cent share as already defined and demarcated by her father. The other shareholders are at liberty to construct first and second floors as per their share, as already defined and demarcated by her father.

However, one of the brothers approached the court seeking a decree in his favour that he was the owner of 20 per cent share of the property.

The trial court passed the preliminary decree in 2018 in his favour and declared that he is the owner of the house up to the extent of 20 per cent share while defining other siblings’ shares too.

The counsel of the appellant argued that the trial court had failed to appreciate that the appellant was the absolute owner of the entire ground floor, which was 50 per cent share as already defined and demarcated by her father. The father had partitioned the house by metes and bounds between his legal heirs during his lifetime and thus, the suit filed by the respondent is not maintainable and is liable to be dismissed on this ground alone.

He said the determination of shares will adversely affect the rights of the appellant over the possession of the ground floor. He said that the Will dated January 7, 2008, was based upon the Apartment Rules promulgated by the Chandigarh Administration in 2001.

The entire ground floor that exclusively belongs to the appellant cannot be ordered to be partitioned and fragmented, said the counsel. Citing a recent judgment of the Supreme Court, he said fragmentation of a building is prohibited under 2007 rules.

Adarsh Malik and Vashita Sharma, lawyers for the brother, contended that the trial court rightly decreed the suit.

After considering the rival contentions, the court dismissed the sister’s appeal. There is no legal infirmity in the judgment and decree that the sister is the owner to the extent of 50 per cent share, one brother is owner to the extent of 20 per cent share and two sons of the other brother are owners to the extent of 30 per cent share (15 per cent each) in the house, said the court.

