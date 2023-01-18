SIT arrests one more accused in Panchkula extortion case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 17

Special Investigation Team of the police has nabbed one more accused in the case of extorting money on the pretext of providing a loan for the construction of a petrol station.

The suspect has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Govindpur, Mani Majra.

Financier Anil Bhalla, his family members and other accomplices have already been arrested in the case.

A resident of Guru Nanak Enclave, Dhakoli, in his complaint to the police, has stated that in June 2020, she met Lakhwinder Singh, who told her that he would get them money at a reasonable rate of interest from a top financier to complete the construction of her petrol station. The accused called her and her husband to Panchkula, and introduced them to Narinder Khilan, Anil Bhalla, Akash Bhalla and Sahil Bhalla. Anil and Narinder gave them Rs 2 lakh each after getting their signs on blank papers, besides a taking a signed blank cheque from them.

Both told the couple that they (accused) would get them a loan up to Rs 50 lakh from a bank. After two months, Sahib made her talk to his father Anil Bhalla, who asked her for a copy of the registry of the flat, which she did. Next day, Anil and Narinder gave the couple Rs 10 lakh at Narinder’s house, and Rs 7 lakh was transferred to her account from the account of Akash Bhalla, second son of Anil.

She said even after three months, they did not get the loan and transferred back Rs 7 lakh to Akash’s account. She said when they told the accused that they had paid them more than the borrowed amount and demanded that their cheques and documents be returned, Anil and others started threatening them with life.

On April 2, 2022, Anil, Sahil and Akash abused and threatened the couple at their petrol station.

The complainant alleged that the accused prepared fake documents and lodged a complaint against her with the Zirakpur police station related to the sale of their flat on April 8, 2022.

A case had been registered under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471, 384, 506 and 406 of IPC. The SIT, constituted under the Deputy Commissioner of Police, arrested Lakhwinder on January 16. He was produced before the court today that remanded him in judicial custody.