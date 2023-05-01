SIT formed to probe illegal sale of common land, SSP tells court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 30

The Chandigarh Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a case of illegal sale of common land of Raipur Khurd village, Chandigarh, expeditiously and without any further delay. This information has been given in a compliance report submitted by the SSP, Chandigarh, before the court. The SIT is headed by the DSP, North-East, Chandigarh. The court was hearing a complaint filed by Jarnail Singh, former sarpanch of the village, through counsel Mohit Sareen.

In the complaint filed under Section 156 (3) of CrPC, the complainant prayed before the court to call status report from the investigating officer and the SHO. He alleged that the police were not taking any action in the matter despite registering the FIR three years ago.

The SSP also informed the court that show-cause notices had been issued to the SHO and IO to explain the delay in the case and to show as to why departmental proceedings be not initiated against them.

It was also informed that a letter had been sent to the DC, Chandigarh, to appoint a special officer not below the rank of SDM so that the revenue record could be examined and brought on record. It is also mentioned in the report that 17 letters had been sent to the Revenue Department and other authorities, but they had not cooperated with the police.

The SSP said notices under Section 91 of the CrPC had been issued to the officials concerned and needful would be done within a short period of time.

Not satisfied with the investigation, the court, during the last hearing, directed the SSP to ensure proper and fair investigation in the alleged sale of the common land of Raipur Khurd village and had sought compliance report.

Taking a note of the submission made in the report, the Court noted the fact that the IO issued request letters to various departments 17 times, but no reply was received by him, which is a matter of grave concern.

The omission to produce/provide a document to a public servant by the person legally bound to do it is an offence punishable under Section 175 of the IPC, 1860. In case, the IO was not receiving any response from the departments, he should have taken recourse to initiation of proceedings under Section 175 of the IPC, 1860, against the erring officials. However, no such step has been taken in the present case. Therefore, the reason that the officials of the departments did not respond to the letters issued by the IO is not at all tenable and it also does not show that the IO was bona fide while conducting the investigation of the present case. If people merely refuse to provide documents during the investigation and the IO fails to take any action on such refusal, then no investigation will be possible in any case.

The court said: “A person claiming himself to be the Reader of the SDM (East) also appeared before the court and stated that the summoned record had already been sought by the Naib Tehsildar, Chandigarh. On being questioned further, the person could not give any satisfactory reply and sought time to give clarifications. He undertook to appear before the court after lunch to give clarifications, but he failed to do so. Therefore, the SDM (East), Chandigarh, has failed to produce the summoned record before the court despite service of notice under Section 91 of the CrPC”.

The court said: “The SDM (East) has failed to explain the reason for non-compliance of notice under Section 91 of the CrPC. A show-cause notice be issued to the SDM (East), Chandigarh, for his failure to produce the summoned record for May 8, 2023. Notices under Section 91 issued to Sub-Registrar, UT, Tehsildar (Revenue), UT, and Land Acquisition Officer (LAO), Chandigarh, have been received back duly served. However, neither the summoned record has been provided to the IO nor any representative of the said departments have appeared before the court and explained the reason for non-compliance of notice under Section 91 of the CrPC. Accordingly, a show-cause notice be issued to the these officials to explain as to why proceedings under Section 175 of the IPC, 1860, be not initiated against them.”