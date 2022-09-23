SIT of Panchkula police nabs one more suspect

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 22

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested one more person in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 117.

The suspect has been identified as Sadhu Ram of Nidhana village of Rohtak district. A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station. SIT in-charge ACP Vijay Kumar said the suspect was arrested yesterday. He was produced in a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

