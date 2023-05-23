SIT to probe Dhanas accident

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 22

The UT police today constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the accident involving a luxury car that claimed three lives and left four others injured.

The SIT comprises of DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh as the chairperson and Inspector Rohit Kumar, SHO of the Sarangpur police station, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, ASI Harpinder Singh and Pawan Kumar as the members.

A police official said the SIT would conduct the investigation of the case in a professional and time-bound manner.

Police sources said they were also investigating the role of accused Paramveer Singh Dhola’s (19) friend who gave him shelter while he was evading his arrest.

Dhola’s friend is the son of a former UT cop who took voluntary retirement over a decade ago. “The role of the friend’s father in harbouring the accused will also be probed,” said a police official.

The police sources said the farmhouse where the accused went after the accident belonged to his kin.

Meanwhile, the police added that in the coming days they would be able to establish the registration number of the car. The online record shows that the number is issued to a Volkswagen Polo, while the number is affixed on a Volkswagen Beetle.

Dhola and a girl accompanying him used to practise together at the Shooting Range in Sector 25. After the practise, they went to Sector 37 to for coffee on May 17. The accused then drove towards Dhanas, but met with an accident.

Sources said the bag that the girl was seen escaping with from the car had Dhola’s weapon which he used for practise at the shooting range.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Sarangpur police station. He will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

