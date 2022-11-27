Six-A-Side Soccer meet: Hosts St Xavier’s claim titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

Hosts St Xavier’s School won titles on the concluding day of the St Xavier’s Six-A-Side Soccer Tournament. In the boys’ U-16, the host team registered a (4-0) win over Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36. Gurkanwar scored two goals, while Kunal and Ansh added one goal each for the winning side.

Tribune Model School, Sector 29, logged a (2-0) win over Chitkara International School, Sector 25. Vishal and Abhay scored one goal each. Ujjwal (player of the tournament), Kaishveer Singh (upcoming player) and Saayam (best goalkeeper) were awarded for the performance.

In the boys’ U-12 final, hosts St Xavier’s team defeated St Kabir School (2-0). Rishit and Jaskirat scored one goal each for the winning side. Saupin’s School, Sector 32, registered a win over AKSIPS, Sector 45, to claim third position. Reyansh and Athrav scored a goal each for the winning side.

Aarav Sharma (player of the tournament), Tamish Sharma (upcoming player) and Kabir Bhardwaj (best goalkeeper) were awarded.

DSP Charanjit Singh Virk and Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO of the Sector 34 police station, Chandigarh, felicitated the winners.