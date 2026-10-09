The Kharar Sadar police have busted an alleged gambling racket and arrested six suspects. As many as 34 mobile phones, six laptops, approximately 60 ATM and credit cards, a car, Rs 4,030 in cash and 12 bottles of liquor have been seized from the accused. They were produced before a court and remanded to police custody.

A police team raided a flat in JTPL City, Sector 115 in Khooni Majra on October 6, based on a tip-off.

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According to the police, six people were allegedly involved in gambling and betting in the flat. The arrested accused have been identified as Vijay, a resident of Sikar village, Rajasthan; Jatinder Singh, a resident of Loniya village, Jaipur; Rahul, a resident of Kishangarh Renwal village, Jaipur; Anuj Sharma, a resident of Chandpol, Jaipur; Aryan Kumawat, a resident of Sikar; and Kailash Chand Verma, Krishnagarh Renwal.