Six arrested with pistols, live rounds, magazines in Balongi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 10

The police arrested six persons and recovered four pistols, 14 live rounds and six magazines from their possession near the Balongi bridge here on September 6. The suspects have been identified as Tarn Taran resident Simranjit Singh, Gurpratap Singh, and Jasmeet Singh.

The police said a luxury car coming from the Mohali side was stopped for checking at the Spice light point. However, on seeing the police party, the car driver tried to reverse the vehicle.

During checking, two country-made pistols with magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from them. Following this, the police arrested the suspects.

After their interrogation, the police arrested three other suspects - Bhupinder Singh, Gulzar Khan and Gurdaspur resident Lakhandeep Singh. Two country pistols, magazines and six live rounds were recovered from them.

A case was registered against Simranjit Singh under Sections 397, 307, 511 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Tarn Taran police station on April 25, 2022.

A case was registered against Lakhandeep Singh under Sections 397 and 302 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Ammunition Act at the Sadar Patiala police station on June 18, 2018. One more case was registered against him under the Ammunition Act at the Division No. 6 Jalandhar police station on June 30, 2018.