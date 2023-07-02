Six booked for visa fraud

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 1

Six persons have been booked for immigration fraud.

Phase 7 residents Davinder Singh and Ruchika Mahajan, the owners of Expert Point, an immigration firm, were booked for duping Ludhiana resident Tarandeep Singh.

The complainant stated that on April 21, he saw an advertisement on social media and approached the Phase 7 office of the firm. He was promised Canadian work permit for Rs 15 lakhs in a month’s time. On April 29, he deposited Rs 1.4 lakh with the firm owners, but did not get any reply. Later, the owners stopped taking his calls.

In another case, the police booked four members of the management staff of Phase 10-based English Guru Immigration for duping two Ludhiana residents of around Rs 22.65 lakh on the pretext of providing them Canadian study visa. The suspects were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hardeep Singh and Lovepreet Kaur.

Complainant Prem Singh of Jandiali stated that the firm assured a study visa for his son Amarinder Singh and took Rs 6.6 lakh as processing fee. Rajinder Singh of Sahnewal stated that his son Karamvir Singh paid Rs 16.5 lakh to the firm for study visa but did not get any response. The firm’s office was later found locked.