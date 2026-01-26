Six children injured as pickup van breaks down in Panchkula

Six children were injured when a private pickup van carrying them met with an accident in Panchkula district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened near Rattewali village.

The connecting shaft of the van collapsed, jamming its wheel. "As a result, the vehicle lost balance," a police official said.

A CCTV visual showed some children falling off the vehicle during the accident.

"The private pickup van was carrying about 15-16 children, who were headed to attend a programme nearby. Six children received injuries. They were taken to a government hospital. All the injured are stable," he said.