Six days on, biker succumbs to hit-&-run injuries

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 11

Six days after suffering serious injuries in a hit-and-run, a biker succumbed at the PGI late on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Sotli village near Raipur Rani, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway bridge near Bagwali village.

The police said Phool Singh, a resident of Moli village near Raipur Rani, stated that he and his brother-in-law worked as masons. The victim had left for home around 7 pm on February 4 after finishing work at Moli village. He stated that around 8 pm, he received a call from an acquaintance that an unidentified vehicle had hit Sukhwinder’s motorcycle. The victim was rushed to a government hospital at Raipur Rani from where he was referred to the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Seeing his condition, doctors at the Panchkula hospital referred him to the PGI, Chandigarh, on February 6, where he died on Friday night.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. The police have initiated an investigation into the case.