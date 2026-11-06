Six deaths on IT City-Kurali Expressway in four months

A 40-year-old man was killed and a taxi driver seriously injured after their vehicle rammed into a stationary vehicle on the IT City-Kurali Expressway near Rangiya village in Kharar around 6 am on Wednesday.

The deceased, Varun Goel, a native of Kurukshetra, had hired the taxi from Mohali to travel to Hoshiarpur.

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According to the police, a vehicle was parked carelessly on the roadside without indicators near Rangiya village. The taxi rammed into it, leaving both occupants seriously injured.

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Passers-by rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital, Phase VI, where Varun succumbed to injuries.

In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar, father of the deceased, alleged that the driver of the stationary vehicle fled from the spot along with the vehicle after the accident.

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Earlier fatal accidents

On October 16, Ravi Kumar and Dilwar died after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Machhli Kalan village on the expressway. The victims were travelling from Karnal.

On July 17, three occupants of an SUV, including a newlywed couple from Himachal Pradesh, died after their vehicle rammed into the rear of a container truck near the Bajheri toll plaza on the IT City-Kurali stretch. The deceased were identified as Pratyush Jain (28), his wife Harshita (26), and their family friend Suresh (65), a resident of Dehal village in Una.