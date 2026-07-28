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Home / Chandigarh / Six illegal mining sites unearthed in Mohali, 12.79 lakh cubic feet suspected to be excavated

Six illegal mining sites unearthed in Mohali, 12.79 lakh cubic feet suspected to be excavated

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:37 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Mines and Geology Department has detected six illegal mining sites—Kheri Jattan, Mukandpur, Haibatpur, Bijanpur, an additional site in the Dera Bassi area, and Rampur Sainian—across Mohali district during a month-long enforcement drive in July. Officials estimate that around 12.79 lakh cubic feet of material was illegally excavated from these locations.

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Executive Engineer-cum-District Mining Officer Gurtej Singh Garcha said field inspections carried out by SDO Pardeep Kumar and Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Inspectors revealed large-scale excavation at sites where no mining permits or departmental approvals had been issued.

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According to Garcha, the estimated volume of illegally excavated material at the six locations exceeds 12.79 lakh cubic feet, with the largest excavation measuring approximately 6.55 lakh cubic feet. The report records the GPS coordinates of each site, indicating that the inspections were supported by field-based verification.

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The department has clarified that no permission or permit for the extraction of minor minerals or earth had been issued for any of the identified locations. To establish land ownership and confirm the relevant khasra numbers, the Revenue Department has been requested to carry out demarcation. Officials said further legal and administrative action would be initiated after the demarcation report is received.

So far, administrative action has been limited to the registration of FIRs against unidentified persons, with no suspects identified or arrested.

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Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Sections 4(1) and 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The report details several FIRs registered during July. One case at Dera Bassi relates to the alleged obstruction of government officials during an anti-illegal mining operation, while another FIR registered at Handesra concerns the alleged unauthorised excavation of earth from the Tangri river area. Separate cases have also been registered in connection with alleged illegal mining activities at Bijanpur, Peer Muchhalla and Ghadoli.

During an inspection at Bijanpur, officials detected ongoing illegal excavation involving a JCB machine. However, the operator allegedly fled the spot with the machinery before it could be seized, prompting the registration of a case against an unidentified accused. In another instance, police registered a case over the alleged illegal extraction of gravel from the Ghaggar river near Peer Muchhalla.

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