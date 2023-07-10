Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 9

In Mohali, the district administration is gearing up for busy days ahead and six NDRF teams are on standby.

Officials held a meeting early in the morning and fanned out to the banks of the swollen Ghaggar river in the district.

New helplines The district administration has issued helplines in addition to the existing landline numbers Mohali: 0172-2219505, Dera Bassi: 01762-283224 and Kahrar: 0160-2280853. In case of non-working of landline numbers, one can dial mobile numbers Mohali: 76580-51209, 73476-61642; Kharar: 94642-34000 and Dera Bassi: 98550-25466, 79733-60184.

According to DC Aashika Jain, the administration has been continuously monitoring the flow of the Ghaggar river and Sukhna Choe in Dera Bassi subdivision. The critical point at Tiwana village has a plenty of sandbags to meet with any emergency. “We are roping in six NDRF teams as a preventive measure to reduce action time, to be stationed at Mohali and other subdivisions and one at the Tiwana point on the Ghaggar embankment,” she added. The NDRF teams helped in evacuation at Tiwana besides at Rurka village of Mohali.

A collapsed wall between Rail Vihar and Panta House Society in Zirakpur on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

“Buses have been stationed and kept ready at the subdivisional headquarters for immediate action,” she added. Medical teams and Animal Husbandry teams have also been asked to be ready.

The DC visited Kharar and Dera Bassi subdivisions to take stock of the relief activities. “We have sufficient number of boats and other rescue material such as dry ration, medicines, fuel etc, and we are taking almost all distress calls on priority, she added.