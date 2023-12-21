Six Panchkula residents duped of Rs 26 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 20

A man has been booked for duping six persons of a sum of Rs 26 lakh.

The case was registered against Sanjeev Kumar following complaints of Prithvi Singh, Pritam Singh, Sandeep Parmar, Khajan Singh, Jasmer Singh and Luzza Ram of Bhogpur Tikkar hills in Panchkula.

The suspect was a relative of Prithvi Singh and known to other complainants, who were neighbours. The complainants said the suspect had sought money as loan from them in 2019 to start a business and took Rs 26 lakh from them over a period of time. When they demanded their money back in January 2020, the man expressed his inability to do so citing loss in business.

The complainants alleged that the suspect told them that he had got a job in the PGIMER, Chandigarh, and he had ‘good links’ in the hospital. He offered to provide jobs to the wards of complainants in lieu of the loan amount. The complainants said since there was no other alternative, they agreed for it. The suspect also handed over a job letter of a lower division clerk to one of the complainants, but it turned out to be a fake.

The complainants said the suspect was approached again and he gave them cheques for different amounts, which too were dishonoured. The six complainants also accused the suspect of threatening them with a false police case.

A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against Sanjeev Kumar at the Chandimandir police station.

