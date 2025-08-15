Six years on, 23 get allotment letters for Phase-11 booths

After six years of waiting, 23 of the total 224 applicants for booths at the Mohali Motor Market Association, Phase 11, (Sector 65), Kambali, today received allotment letters from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The new Motor Market will accommodate mechanics from Phase 7 and Mohali villages, streamlining their business operations and reducing congestion in city areas.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said the remaining letters of intent will be issued online to the allottees. He had earlier raised the matter in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in February.

“A draw was held in 2019 to allot booths to about 500 motor mechanics. A market was built in Kambali in 2022. For three years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has not applied for the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) number. It was only in January 2025 that it was applied, due to which the owners as well as the government has suffered a financial losses up to Rs 60-70 crore. Why was there such a delay in getting the RERA number? And who will compensate the financial loss to the government?” he had said.

With the allotment process completed, mechanics can now finally proceed with construction work on their booths (14.22 sq yards).

Mohali Motor Market Association president Amandeep Singh Abiana called the allotment a “dream come true”. Association general secretary Charanjit Singh Bunty and vice-president Karam Chand Sharma also welcomed the move.