SJOBA rally to be flagged off on October 2

The St John’s Boys Association (SJOBA) Time Speed Distance (TSD) Rally-2026 will be flagged off on October 2 and will witness a new Bikers Class, a first-ever night stage and challenging new tracks across Punjab.

The rally, organised under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, will have a ceremonial flag-off from St John’s High School, followed by the formal start from Doaba Group of Colleges, on October 3. The rally will return back on October 4, and conclude with the prize distribution ceremony at the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA).

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SJOBA president Nikhil Deep Singh Jaspal said the introduction of the Bikers’ Class was aimed at making the event more inclusive and providing motorcycle enthusiasts an opportunity to participate. The night stage is being introduced for the first time this year. Driving and navigating at night will present a different challenge for the competitors, testing their concentration, coordination and decision-making abilities.

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The rally will traverse parts of Mohali, SBS Nagar, Ropar, Hoshiarpur and Garhshankar. The orgnaisers have received entries of 35 cars and 15 bikes for this year’s rally.

According to the clerk of the course (COC) SPS Ghai, the TSD rally will require competitors to follow a prescribed route while maintaining specified average speeds and reaching designated checkpoints at stipulated times. “Unlike conventional speed rallies, where outright speed is central, TSD rallies place emphasis on navigation, time management, accuracy and coordination between the driver and co-driver,” said Ghai.