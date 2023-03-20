SJOBA team emerge golf champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The 4th edition of the Inter-Alumni Golf Tournament, hosted by the Ex-Vivekite Association (EVA), witnessed participation of 14 alumni associations from the region. The event was conducted at the Panchkula Golf Club.

The St John’s Old Boys’ Association (SJOBA) team, comprising J Anupinder Grewal, Saurabh Mangat, Dilsher Grewal and Saurav Talwar, emerged champions of the event.

The Old Sanawarain Society followed by SEGUNS (Ex-Guru Nanak Public School) team bagged second position and Vipul Sehgal bagged the longest drive prize. Manan Jain claimed the title of the nearest to pin event.

Amongst participants from the EVA, GS Jawandha claimed the first position, followed by Sahebpal Singh at the second spot. Sidhant Jain won the longest drive event and Avirat Sundra won the nearest to the pin event. Kabir Dhaliwal won the overall gross, while Col SDS Baath finished second.