SJOBA Winter Ball organised

Panchkula, December 26
St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Winter Ball – an alumni annual meet – was held here today. More than 1,000 alumni turned up along with their companions for the meet. The mega event started by felicitating the Golden Jubilee batch of 1972 and the Silver Jubilee batch of 1997.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489
Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...