Skaters bag laurels in national championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Skaters of the Rolling Tigers Academy brought laurels by representing Haryana, in the recently concluded 60th Roller Skating and Roller Hockey Nationals, in Bangalore. The sub junior and junior inline girls’ hockey team won one gold medal each, while boys’ sub junior inline team won the bronze medal. Coach Chander Singhal and Bhupinder Johal congratulated students.