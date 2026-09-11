Skaters from Rolling Tigers Academy shine at state schools’ championship

Skaters from the Rolling Tigers Skating Academy here won a rich haul of medals at the 59th Haryana School State Skating Championship held at Anant Raj Building, Sector 22, Panchkula. Organised by the Panchkula Education Department, the championship witnessed the participation of around 400 skaters from 22 districts of Haryana across various age categories.

In the girls’ U-14 Quad category, Panchkula’s Stakshi Misri won gold medals in the 500m and 1,000m events. She was also named Group Champion and selected for the upcoming national competition. In the boys’ U-14 Quad category, Arnav Singh Jina won gold medals in the 500m and 1,000m events.

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Prisha won gold in the 500m event and silver medals in the 1,000m and long road race events to claim the Group Champion title in the girls’ U-14 Inline category. In the same age group, Kaina Bhardwaj won gold in the 1,000m event, silver in the road lap race and bronze in the long road race.

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In the U-11 Open category, Narpendyah Chaudhary won three gold medals in the one-lap road race, 1,000m rink race and 1,500m road race.

Abhinav Yadav (U-14 Quad Boys) won gold in the 2,000m road race, while Harshini Pathak (U-14) secured gold in the 2,000m event. Gauresh Pahwa (U-17 Quad) won silver in the 3,000m road race.