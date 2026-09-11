DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Skaters from Rolling Tigers Academy shine at state schools’ championship

Skaters from Rolling Tigers Academy shine at state schools’ championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:12 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The winning skaters with their medals are all smiles in Panchkula.
Advertisement

Skaters from the Rolling Tigers Skating Academy here won a rich haul of medals at the 59th Haryana School State Skating Championship held at Anant Raj Building, Sector 22, Panchkula. Organised by the Panchkula Education Department, the championship witnessed the participation of around 400 skaters from 22 districts of Haryana across various age categories.

In the girls’ U-14 Quad category, Panchkula’s Stakshi Misri won gold medals in the 500m and 1,000m events. She was also named Group Champion and selected for the upcoming national competition. In the boys’ U-14 Quad category, Arnav Singh Jina won gold medals in the 500m and 1,000m events.

Advertisement

Prisha won gold in the 500m event and silver medals in the 1,000m and long road race events to claim the Group Champion title in the girls’ U-14 Inline category. In the same age group, Kaina Bhardwaj won gold in the 1,000m event, silver in the road lap race and bronze in the long road race.

Advertisement

In the U-11 Open category, Narpendyah Chaudhary won three gold medals in the one-lap road race, 1,000m rink race and 1,500m road race.

Abhinav Yadav (U-14 Quad Boys) won gold in the 2,000m road race, while Harshini Pathak (U-14) secured gold in the 2,000m event. Gauresh Pahwa (U-17 Quad) won silver in the 3,000m road race.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts