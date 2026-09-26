Chandigarh: Skeletal remains found under Sector 26 bridge

Skeletal remains, believed to be two to three-months-old, were found under a bridge near Bapu Dham in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Friday, the police said.

Upon receiving the information, a police team, along with a forensic squad, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The officials said that initial inspection of the remains suggests the victim was most likely a male, though a formal confirmation is awaited. The identity of the victim has not yet been established. The police are scanning CCTV cameras to ascertain the identity of the deceased and trace any clues regarding circumstances leading to the death.

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