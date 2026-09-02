SKM activists converge on Chandigarh-Mohali border for 7-day protest
Major demands: Rolling back of land pooling policy by state govt; legal guarantee for MSP from Central govt; Fresh review of all river water sharing agreements of state
Members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha arrive at the protest site on the dividing road between Sector 48, Chandigarh, and Jagatpura village, Mohali, during their ongoing agitation on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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