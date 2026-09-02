SKM activists converge on Chandigarh-Mohali border for 7-day protest

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Hundreds of farmers, owing allegiance to farmer unions under the aegis of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), today converged on the Chandigarh-Mohali border for a seven-day protest morcha.

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Their demands include the rolling back of the land pooling policy by the state government and legal guarantee for the MSP from the Central Government, besides fresh review of all river water sharing agreements of Punjab.

Riding their tractor-trailers, carrying folding beds, chairs, mattresses, dry rations and stoves, these farmers have come from all over Punjab, saying they were looking with hope towards both the state government and the Central Government to address their concerns that they believe will help tide over the agrarian crisis.

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Some gurdwaras in Mohali, including Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, have started sending langar for the farmers. Water tankers were lined up along the 2-km stretch of the road, as were hundreds of tractor-trailers.

Since late last evening, the farmers had started arriving near Jagatpura village here and began setting up the stage for the protest. Though so far, the protest site is male dominated, farmers said women were expected to join from Wednesday.

Amongst other things being demanded by the farmers is a debt waiver and protection of their livelihoods when the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are signed. They are also demanding that the MSP be fixed on the basis of the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission. Another major demand is fixing the price of sugarcane at Rs 500 per quintal, besides implementing the “one counter, one payment” system at every sugar mill and clearing outstanding payments owed by the mills to farmers.

Iqbal Singh, a farmer from Mamoli village in Patiala, said for the past two years, the state government had not been taking farmers and the agriculture sector problems seriously. “Discussions were held, but the policy has remained only a draft. It has not been implemented. While the cost of farm inputs is rising, the MSP is not keeping pace with this rise. As a result, our incomes are squeezing. We look at both the state and Central Government to come to the help of farmers, by framing pro-farmer policies and shunning the global powers that want to bring corporatisation on agriculture through FTAs,” he said.

A large number of farmers, who spoke to The Tribune, said one of the biggest challenges that they faced during this ongoing paddy season was the poor availability of water for irrigation. “The monsoon had been deficient and the canal water is not enough. We have had to use more tubewells to ensure enough water for the crop. Had Punjab been getting its complete share of its river waters, the situation would be different,” Gurloveleen Singh, a farmer from village Kuthala in Malerkotla, told The Tribune.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, a prominent leader of the SKM, said they had raised the demanding that Punjab Government convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha and pass a resolution seeking the repeal of Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act and forward it to Parliament, besides seeking a fresh review of all agreements relating to Punjab’s river waters.

“We have been raising our demands with both the Central and state government, but these have fallen on deaf ears. So far, the protest is for seven days, but if the government continue to ignore us, this protest will continue,” Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala from Kirti Kisan Union said.

Addressing the gathering, Prem Singh Bhangu, another leader said while they demanded legal guarantee for the MSP on all crops, they also wanted to press the Central government not to sign FTAs that will jeopardise the domestic farmers. When asked why the SKM was holding protest on the border of Chandigarh and not Delhi, as many of their demands relate to the Centre, he said that they were hopeful that both the CM and the Governor, who is the Centre’s representative here, would listen to them.