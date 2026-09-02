SKM protest hits traffic on Mohali-Chandigarh border

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Tractor-trailers, being used as makeshift homes, lined a nearly 2-km stretch from Phase XI to Sector 48 in two neat rows, leaving a passage for pedestrians between them. The stretch on one side of the main road leading to the protesters’ stage in Sector 48 has been closed to traffic for the next seven days.

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One-way traffic is being allowed from Chandigarh towards Mohali and the Airport Road. For traffic from Mohali towards Chandigarh, two diversions have been provided on either side of the IISER light point.

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The UT police have put up three-layer barricading and barbed wire behind the protesters’ stage on the Chandigarh side. A heavy police deployment, including personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), has been made to maintain law and order.

Several community kitchens (langars) serving food, snacks and tea have also started operating along the road. Attendance near the stage remained low on the first afternoon, with leaders addressing protesters from 11 am to 2 pm.

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Protesters complained that the Mohali administration and police had not yet arranged electricity connections at the site. A medical camp has been set up near the stage to provide first aid.

The protesters said they had raised the issues of mobile toilets, electricity and water supply with the Mohali SP. They said the officer had expressed his inability to provide toilets in large numbers and they would therefore approach the UT Administration. Police officials said electricity and water arrangements would be made with the help of the departments concerned.

Talking to mediapersons, farmer leaders Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Balbir Singh Rajewal said protesters were arriving at the site in large numbers.

Asked whether the protest could be extended beyond seven days, Rajewal said the decision would be taken on the seventh day. “It may be extended further if a collective decision is taken,” he said.

SKM leaders said they had no intention of inconveniencing the public and would remain within the designated area, allowing traffic to move on the other side of the road.

Prem Singh Bhangur, president of the All India Kisan Federation, said, “There is no inconvenience to people and road users. We are coordinating with the police to resolve any traffic-related issues. The number of protesters will keep increasing as the protest progresses.”

Before the protest began, SKM leaders met at a hotel in Mohali to discuss the details of the seven-day demonstration. One of the key issues discussed was extending support to striking Punjab government employees who are demanding long-pending dearness allowance (DA).

Key demands

A permanent legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50 per cent formula.

Resolution of Punjab’s river water disputes on riparian principles and repeal of Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

Complete debt waiver for farmers and agricultural labourers.

Scrapping of proposed or existing free trade agreements (FTAs) with the US, UK and European Union.

Repeal of the Electricity Amendment Act, the Dam Safety Act and the Seed Bill.