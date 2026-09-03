DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / SKM protest swells on Day 2, leaders slam Centre, Punjab Govt

SKM protest swells on Day 2, leaders slam Centre, Punjab Govt

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Famers partake of langar at the protest site near Jagatpura village in Mohali on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

The second day of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) protest at the Mohali-Chandigarh border witnessed a larger turnout than the first day, with farmer leaders criticising the Centre and the Punjab government for their “complete silence” on their demands.

Advertisement

Taking an aggressive stance, the morcha leaders have called a meeting of the senior leadership on September 4 to discuss the government’s alleged indifference and chalk out their future strategy.

Advertisement

The number of protesters at the site in Sector 48-C, Chandigarh, swelled today as members of various farmer organisations, carrying colourful flags, reached the protest “pandal” and listened to the speakers.

Advertisement

The gathering was addressed by Balbir Singh Rajewal, Nirbhay Singh Dhudike, Gurdeep Singh Rampura, Buta Singh Burj Gill, Sukhdev Singh Arayanwala, Pavitar Singh Lali, Prem Singh Bhangu and others.

The leaders said they had submitted memorandums to both the Centre and the state government at different times seeking a solution to Punjab’s water crisis, cancellation of the proposed free trade agreement, debt relief for farmers and labourers, and fulfilment of other demands. However, both governments had disappointed them, they said.

Advertisement

They alleged that the governments’ “neglect” had forced them to launch the protest.

Senior Mohali police officials said no untoward incident had been reported in the area during the past two days.

SKM leaders said the gathering had swelled to around 5,500 activists, with nearly 700 tractors, pickup jeeps, buses and trucks, besides 50 water tankers.

Trailers have been parked along the stretch from the Mohali-Chandigarh Faidan barrier to the light point near Bestech Square Mall.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts