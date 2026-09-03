SKM protest swells on Day 2, leaders slam Centre, Punjab Govt

The second day of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) protest at the Mohali-Chandigarh border witnessed a larger turnout than the first day, with farmer leaders criticising the Centre and the Punjab government for their “complete silence” on their demands.

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Taking an aggressive stance, the morcha leaders have called a meeting of the senior leadership on September 4 to discuss the government’s alleged indifference and chalk out their future strategy.

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The number of protesters at the site in Sector 48-C, Chandigarh, swelled today as members of various farmer organisations, carrying colourful flags, reached the protest “pandal” and listened to the speakers.

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The gathering was addressed by Balbir Singh Rajewal, Nirbhay Singh Dhudike, Gurdeep Singh Rampura, Buta Singh Burj Gill, Sukhdev Singh Arayanwala, Pavitar Singh Lali, Prem Singh Bhangu and others.

The leaders said they had submitted memorandums to both the Centre and the state government at different times seeking a solution to Punjab’s water crisis, cancellation of the proposed free trade agreement, debt relief for farmers and labourers, and fulfilment of other demands. However, both governments had disappointed them, they said.

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They alleged that the governments’ “neglect” had forced them to launch the protest.

Senior Mohali police officials said no untoward incident had been reported in the area during the past two days.

SKM leaders said the gathering had swelled to around 5,500 activists, with nearly 700 tractors, pickup jeeps, buses and trucks, besides 50 water tankers.

Trailers have been parked along the stretch from the Mohali-Chandigarh Faidan barrier to the light point near Bestech Square Mall.