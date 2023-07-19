Slain CU student received threats over phone

Mohali, July 18
The Chandigarh University student, who was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his rented accommodation in Sarpanch Colony at Bhagomajra village in Kharar on Sunday night, was getting threat messages on his phone for the past sometime.
Sources said, “Hours before the firing he had received one such message.”
Anuj (21), a computer science final-year student and a native of Bhiwani, had died on the spot, while his friend Parneet of Solan, who was also present in the flat, suffered an injury as a bullet grazed past his leg.
Six gunshots were fired by the assailants, the police said.
Police officials probing the case said they were verifying a past incident in which there was a random altercation of the deceased with a few youths at an eatery. “We are probing the case from all angles. It will be solved soon,” the police said.
In his statement to the police, Praneet said Anuj shared the flat with Sandeep Bhatti, Vipal, Nitin and Ankit. “When the two assailants came at the flat, they asked Sandeep to identify Anuj, which he did. They then opened fire.”
