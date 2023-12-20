Slated for December 29, High Court stays Panjab University Syndicate polls

Chandigarh, December 19

Days before elections to the “last Panjab University Syndicate in the current term of the Senate” was scheduled to be held, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a stay. The direction will remain in force at least till January 17, the next date of hearing.

What petitioners say Election process had started, but deferred due to Covid

It was to resume from the same stage, but respondents resorted to holding polls afresh

The direction came on a bunch of two petitions against Panjab University and other respondents by Keshav Malhotra and other petitioners. Justice Bhardwaj observed the controversy arising in the petitions was in relation to election of last syndicate in the current term of the Senate. The process of conducting the elections had already been started, but was deferred following the outbreak of Covid.

The process was to resume from the stage at which it was left. Instead of commencing the process from the same stage, the respondents resorted to hold the election afresh.

Justice Bhardwaj observed the arguments on behalf of the petitioner had been concluded. The matter was adjourned to enable the respondents to conclude their arguments. The counsel for the respondent-university was also heard at length and he concluded his arguments on November 7. Thereafter, the case was adjourned thrice before being adjourned for December 14 to enable two other respondents to conclude their arguments. But their counsel had been seeking adjournments.

Justice Bhardwaj observed petitioner’s counsel submitted that elections were going to be held on December 29 and it seemed the respondents were delaying the final adjudication of the petition on one pretext or the other. He contended the attempt by the respondents was mischievous and intended to defeat the rights of the petitioner. The petitioners were represented by advocates R Kartikeya, R Akanksha, Sidhi Bansal, Ridhi Bansal and Kartik Patial.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Panjab University Chandigarh