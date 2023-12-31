Smart cameras help Chandigarh cops crack 410 cases this year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

The smart cameras installed at intersections and roads helped the UT police crack 410 cases, including snatching and road accidents, this year. According to UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, 88 percent of the reported 148 snatching cases have been solved.

Besides, the police recovered Rs 83 lakh in 38 burglary cases and around Rs 80 lakh in connection with 140 other cases of theft. Further, the city cops netted a total of 338 proclaimed offenders (POs) this year. The police also nabbed 17 notorious gangsters and seized weapons from their possession. The cops did not even spare the unscrupulous immigration consultants involved in duping people, registering 78 cases against them for cheating. As many as 20 cases of immoral trafficking were registered, nine of them against some spa centres reportedly engaged in illegal activities. A total of 187 suspects in 157 NDPS cases also ended up in handcuffs this year.