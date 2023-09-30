Smart lighting system all set to illuminate Panchkula streets

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 29

The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies has granted approval for the conversion of traditional streetlights in Panchkula into energy-efficient LED lights and the establishment of a command and control centre for a smart lighting system as part of Divya Nagar Plan.

An administrative and financial sanction of Rs 9.90 crore has been provided to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal revealed that recently, during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the civic body, an approval was granted to replace all streetlights in the city with LED lights. An estimated Rs 9.90 crore will be allocated for this project. The technical approval and budget allocation for monitoring the smart lighting system have also been provided.

Under Divya Nagar Plan, all streetlights in Panchkula will be converted into LED lights. Half of the amount required for the purpose has already been sanctioned by the Urban Local Bodies Department. The entire smart lighting system will be operated from a single location.

