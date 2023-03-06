 Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda : The Tribune India

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

The Municipal Corporation will take a call on key issues, including paid parking lots, new waste processing plant, two community centres, review of policy regarding putting up temporary tables-chairs outside eating joints and increase in rates at the Night Food Street, during its House meeting on Monday.

MC meet today

To also take call on waste processing plant

As per the smart parking system, introduction of the FASTag-enabled parking management system at the 89 paid parking lots has been proposed. All lots have been planned to be monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The drivers of vehicles without FASTag will be able to pay with other digital payment methods such as UPI and Paytm, and even with cash. Contracts of the two firms managing these lots expired last month.

Further, the recommendations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environment Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur (CSIR-NEERI), have already been accepted to install a new integrated solid waste processing plant in Dadu Majra. On the basis of the recommendations, wet waste will be converted into biomethane and CNG, while dry waste will be turned into refuse-derived fuel. Following approval of the House, a tender for setting up the plant will be floated. The project will have to be completed within two years. The current plant is not processing waste as required.

Besides, prices of over 75 food items at the Night Food Street outside Panjab University are propped to be hiked from 20% to 100%. The MC panel has proposed that under the new tender, to be floated soon, stuffed parantha should cost Rs 30 against Rs 15, decided five years ago under the existing contract.

The cost of tea is proposed to go up from Rs 5 to Rs 15, coffee from Rs 15 to Rs 20, cold coffee from Rs 30 to Rs 40, soup from Rs 25 to Rs 40, veg noodles from Rs 45 to Rs 70 and so on.

Besides, the House will decide on a policy regarding permission for putting up temporary tables and chairs in front of eating joints. The MC has proposed to charge such joints on the basis of the outside area covered and not on the basis of the number of chairs and tables put up, which is the current practice. A proposal on constructing new community centres in Sectors 24 and 51 will also be taken up.

