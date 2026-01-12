DT
Home / Chandigarh / Smear campaign by Cong, AAP against G RAM G: BJP Punjab working president

Smear campaign by Cong, AAP against G RAM G: BJP Punjab working president

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma address a rally in Sirhind town.
The BJP organised a massive rally in Sirhind today as part of the party’s public awareness campaign for the new VB-G RAM G Act that replaced MGNREGA. The rally was led by former MLA and BJP district president Didar Singh Bhatti and saw participation from hundreds of party workers, leaders and supporters.

Addressing the rally, BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma said other political parties, namely the AAP-led state government and the Congress, were deliberately misleading people in the name of MGNREGA’s merits. He claimed that MGNREGA employment was not reaching those in need and was depriving the poor and working class of their rights.

Sharma accused the Congress and AAP of working in tandem to run a malicious smear campaign against the VB-G RAM G Act to spread false propaganda against the BJP. The parties are apprehensive of the growing public support for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, he added.

He said the Union government was continuously undertaking reform to increase employment opportunities. “MGNREGA should not be limited to papers only. The changes being made to the policy are in the interest of the poor class but the opposition parties are spreading misunderstandings among the people out of fear,” said Sharma. “Under the VB-G RAM G Yojana, the aim of the government is to develop every section of society. This new scheme will lead to development of villages, strengthening of infrastructure and creation of new jobs for youth, farmers and the poor.”

