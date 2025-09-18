DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Smriti enthrals fans with first ODI ton at Mullanpur stadium

Smriti enthrals fans with first ODI ton at Mullanpur stadium

Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Spectators enjoy the second ODI between India and Australia at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
A day after returning to the top spot in the ICC Women’s One Day International (ODI) batting rankings, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana showed her class by posting her 12th century. It is her first international ton at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

The fan response also improved from the last match today and Smriti ensured a good show by scoring 117 off 91 balls. The knock included 14 boundaries and four sixes. Notably, she had scored 58 runs in the series opener — which was also the first international half-century at the venue.

The opener was set to surpass her highest score of 136, but was caught off guard by Tahula McGrath in the 33rd over. “I had come to watch Australian players, but Smriti got all my attention. She played some brilliant shots and I ended up rooting for her,” said Prithivi, an aspiring cricketer.

Echoing the sentiment, another spectator and the batter’s namesake Smriti Antil said, “She played like a real fighter. She not only read the Aussie attack, but also studied the track conditions well. I wish to get a picture with her.”

Her innings helped the Indian side post 292 — their highest-ever total against Australia. “She was well-supported by the top order, but was also the only to ensure good flow of runs. At one point, the Indian batters were looking good to get 300 on the board, as they were 152/2 in 25 overs,” added Inderjeet Kaur, another spectator.

After a dull opening to the series, the number of fans in the stands was far better at this encounter. School children and cricketers were allowed free entry, which boosted the crowd. “It was a good experience to watch the match live. Unlike the IPL, the situation was better today. Everything was properly managed. There was no chaos,” said Ravneet, another spectator.

