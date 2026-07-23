DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Snapping of power connection cripples work at Majri govt offices

Snapping of power connection cripples work at Majri govt offices

Electricity disconnected at three govt offices over non-payment of bills

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:40 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The power supply was restored with the help of a generator set after a gap of 10 days on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

The official work at Majri block’s Sewa Kendra, Fard Centre and Patwarkhana has been affected for the past 10 days after the electricity supply to the three Punjab Government offices was snapped due to non-payment of bills.

Advertisement

Majri is part of Kharar tehsil, which is one of the highest revenue-earning tehsils in the state.

Advertisement

The disruption has impacted residents of nearby six villages. Kherpur village resident Balbir Kaur said, “I have been making rounds to obtain my caste certificate to become eligible for the Rs 1,500 benefit under the Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana for the past three days.”

Advertisement

Manakpur Sharief resident Tabassum said, “I have been coming here early in the morning for the past two days to get my Aadhaar card updated.”

Hardeep Singh Khera, a SAD supporter, said he had urged senior officials to get the power connection restored twice but nothing happened.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, funds were withdrawn from the Punjab Land Record Society (PLRS) account and diesel procured for a generator set.

Naib-T0ehsildar Rajdeep Marwah, who holds the additional charge at the Sub-Registrar Office here, was unavailable at his office around 2 pm.

Naib-Tehsildar Jasvir Kaur said, “I came to know of it only yesterday. The staff should have informed us beforehand. Arrangements have been made for now. Neither of the officials disclosed the outstanding amount.

Meanwhile, sources at the Revenue Department admitted that the amount was more than Rs 1 lakh.

One of them said it would take around Rs 60,000 to get the connection restored.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said, “The power connection has been restored. The PSPCL has now converted these connections into prepaid meters. So, all bills will be paid in advance from now on.”

On being asked about the outstanding amount, Mittal said all three offices were different payees. “The PSPCL will be able give the breakup of the outstanding amount,” she said. A visit at Fard Centre and Patwarkhana revealed that the public toilet was in bad shape with water taps and toilets broken.

“No sanitation worker has been deputed to clean the toilets regularly,” said Navdeep Singh, a shopkeeper.

Cobwebs, dark, dingy and poorly lit rooms presented a picture of neglect and decay.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts