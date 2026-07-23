Snapping of power connection cripples work at Majri govt offices

The official work at Majri block’s Sewa Kendra, Fard Centre and Patwarkhana has been affected for the past 10 days after the electricity supply to the three Punjab Government offices was snapped due to non-payment of bills.

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Majri is part of Kharar tehsil, which is one of the highest revenue-earning tehsils in the state.

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The disruption has impacted residents of nearby six villages. Kherpur village resident Balbir Kaur said, “I have been making rounds to obtain my caste certificate to become eligible for the Rs 1,500 benefit under the Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana for the past three days.”

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Manakpur Sharief resident Tabassum said, “I have been coming here early in the morning for the past two days to get my Aadhaar card updated.”

Hardeep Singh Khera, a SAD supporter, said he had urged senior officials to get the power connection restored twice but nothing happened.

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On Wednesday, funds were withdrawn from the Punjab Land Record Society (PLRS) account and diesel procured for a generator set.

Naib-T0ehsildar Rajdeep Marwah, who holds the additional charge at the Sub-Registrar Office here, was unavailable at his office around 2 pm.

Naib-Tehsildar Jasvir Kaur said, “I came to know of it only yesterday. The staff should have informed us beforehand. Arrangements have been made for now. Neither of the officials disclosed the outstanding amount.

Meanwhile, sources at the Revenue Department admitted that the amount was more than Rs 1 lakh.

One of them said it would take around Rs 60,000 to get the connection restored.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said, “The power connection has been restored. The PSPCL has now converted these connections into prepaid meters. So, all bills will be paid in advance from now on.”

On being asked about the outstanding amount, Mittal said all three offices were different payees. “The PSPCL will be able give the breakup of the outstanding amount,” she said. A visit at Fard Centre and Patwarkhana revealed that the public toilet was in bad shape with water taps and toilets broken.

“No sanitation worker has been deputed to clean the toilets regularly,” said Navdeep Singh, a shopkeeper.

Cobwebs, dark, dingy and poorly lit rooms presented a picture of neglect and decay.