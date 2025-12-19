Snatcher arrested with illegal weapon in Panchkula

The police have nabbed a man allegedly involved in an attempt-to-murder case in Etawah, UP, and multiple snatching incidents across the Tricity.

Advertisement

The accused was identified as Aman, a resident of Rajiv Colony in Sector 17 here. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him.

Advertisement

ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said on December 17, the police received a tip-off about a youth carrying an illegal weapon near the Sector 15 market. Acting swiftly, a team led by Crime Branch in-charge Mukesh Saini, along with investigating officer Ravi Kumar, nabbed the suspect.

Advertisement

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said investigations revealed that Aman was part of a snatching gang active in the Tricity. Along with an accomplice, he allegedly snatched cash and a mobile phone from a woman travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Mani Majra, Chandigarh. On December 4, they had allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and snatched her gold chain in Sector 7, Panchkula.

The police said it had come to light that a case of murder bid was registered against him in Etawah. The accused was produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day police custody.