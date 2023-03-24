Snatcher gets 5-yr jail term

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 23

A Mohali court has sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for snatching a bag containing Rs 12,000 last year.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Harpal Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Dilshad, a native of Rahatpur village in Bijnor district of UP and residing in Sector 56, Chandigarh. If the convict failed to pay the fine, he would have to serve another six months of imprisonment.

In his complaint, the victim, Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sector 55, Chandigarh, stated that he used to work at scrap shop in Daun village. He said June 2 last year, he was standing outside the shop holding a bag containing around Rs 12,000. Dilshad, who often visited the shop to sell goods, reached there. He was allegedly in an inebriated state. After talking to him for some time, he snatched the bag and fled the spot. Vipin tried to chase Dilshad, but in vain.

On Vipin’s complaint, the police arrested Dilshad from the nearby Bahlolpur village. A case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC was registered against him at the Balongi police station.