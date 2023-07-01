Snatcher in UT police net

Chandigarh: The UT police arrested a snatcher. The police said the suspect, identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Shammi (30), a resident of Sector 56, was arrested at a naka laid in Sector 34. The suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, was stopped for checking. The police said Sandeep had snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 44 while she was returning home from the market on May 5. During investigation, the police discovered that the suspect was also involved in two other snatching cases reported in 2022. Cases in this regard were registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS
RTS enforcement checked in Panchkula
Panchkula: A three-member delegation from Maharashtra, headed by Chief Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Right to Service Commission Baldev Singh, visited the office of Deputy Commissioner here to evaluate the implementation of the Right to Service Commission Act. During a meeting with Priyanka Soni, the DC, the delegation was presented an overview of the services falling under the jurisdiction of the Right to Service Commission. The team also visited the SARAL Kendra and the offices of UHBVN and HSVP. The delegation consisted of Pine Commissioner Dilip Shinde and Nagpur Commissioner Abhay Yawalkar. TNS
Ex-Miss Universe bereaved
Mohali: Pritam Singh Sandhu, father of Miss Universe-2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, passed away following cardiac arrest at his home in Kharar in the wee hours of Friday. A native of Batala subdivision in Gurdaspur district, Pritam (57) shifted to Kharar several years ago. TNS
Sec 44 house burgled
Chandigarh: Cash and jewellery worth several lakhs were stolen from a house in Sector 44. The complainant reported that gold ornaments and Rs 2.10 lakh in cash were stolen from the house. The thief entered the house after breaking the locks of the door in the backyard. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 station and started investigation. TNS
Mohali resident duped of Rs 54L
Chandigarh: The police have booked a woman having her office in Sector 17 for allegedly duping a Mohali resident of Rs 54 lakh. Parminder Singh of Phase 11, Mohali, reported that the suspect cheated him on the pretext of providing visa and PR to settle abroad. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.
Tribune Shorts
