 Snatcher in UT police net : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Snatcher in UT police net

Snatcher in UT police net

The UT police arrested a snatcher



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police arrested a snatcher. The police said the suspect, identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Shammi (30), a resident of Sector 56, was arrested at a naka laid in Sector 34. The suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, was stopped for checking. The police said Sandeep had snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 44 while she was returning home from the market on May 5. During investigation, the police discovered that the suspect was also involved in two other snatching cases reported in 2022. Cases in this regard were registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

RTS enforcement checked in Panchkula

Panchkula: A three-member delegation from Maharashtra, headed by Chief Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Right to Service Commission Baldev Singh, visited the office of Deputy Commissioner here to evaluate the implementation of the Right to Service Commission Act. During a meeting with Priyanka Soni, the DC, the delegation was presented an overview of the services falling under the jurisdiction of the Right to Service Commission. The team also visited the SARAL Kendra and the offices of UHBVN and HSVP. The delegation consisted of Pine Commissioner Dilip Shinde and Nagpur Commissioner Abhay Yawalkar. TNS

Ex-Miss Universe bereaved

Mohali: Pritam Singh Sandhu, father of Miss Universe-2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, passed away following cardiac arrest at his home in Kharar in the wee hours of Friday. A native of Batala subdivision in Gurdaspur district, Pritam (57) shifted to Kharar several years ago. TNS

Sec 44 house burgled

Chandigarh: Cash and jewellery worth several lakhs were stolen from a house in Sector 44. The complainant reported that gold ornaments and Rs 2.10 lakh in cash were stolen from the house. The thief entered the house after breaking the locks of the door in the backyard. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 station and started investigation. TNS

Mohali resident duped of Rs 54L

Chandigarh: The police have booked a woman having her office in Sector 17 for allegedly duping a Mohali resident of Rs 54 lakh. Parminder Singh of Phase 11, Mohali, reported that the suspect cheated him on the pretext of providing visa and PR to settle abroad. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

6
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

7
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

8
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse