Snatcher strikes in Panchkula, flees with woman’s chain

Panchkula, November 8
In a daylight snatching incident here on Tuesday, a miscreant snatched a gold chain from a woman.
Complainant Krishna Mulreja alleged she was walking towards her house in Sector 21 around 4.35 pm when an unidentified miscreant came from behind and snatched her chain weighing 18-20 gm.
The accused was on foot and fled after committing the crime. The victim raised the alarm, but to no avail. The Panchkula police have registered a case against an unidentified individual and launched a probe.
