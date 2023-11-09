Snatcher strikes in Panchkula, flees with woman’s chain

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 8

In a daylight snatching incident here on Tuesday, a miscreant snatched a gold chain from a woman.

Complainant Krishna Mulreja alleged she was walking towards her house in Sector 21 around 4.35 pm when an unidentified miscreant came from behind and snatched her chain weighing 18-20 gm.

The accused was on foot and fled after committing the crime. The victim raised the alarm, but to no avail. The Panchkula police have registered a case against an unidentified individual and launched a probe.

