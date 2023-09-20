‘Snatcher’ who escaped from hospital arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 19

The police have arrested an alleged snatcher who had escaped from a hospital where he was admitted for the treatment of injuries sustained in a mishap on September 12.

The suspect, Bikramjit Singh of Nabha, Zirakpur, was arrested from the Banur Toll Plaza today.

Motorcycle-borne Bikramjit and his accomplice Asish of Shimla, who was driving the bike, had fled with the phone of a cart-puller after taking it from him on the pretext of making a call near a railway gate. While they were being followed, the bike skidded near Dhanauni village in Dera Bassi.

While Ashish suffered head injuries and died on the spot, Bikramjit sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital in Dera Bassi. He escaped from the hospital and took an auto-rickshaw to reach Zirakpur and then to Patiala where he stayed put at Kali Mata Mandir.

Bikramjit (30), who is unmarried and unemployed, was nabbed following secret information near the Banur Toll Plaza today.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on September 15. The cart-puller had got his phone back.

