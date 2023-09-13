Snatchers target 2 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Two snatching incidents were reported in the city, exposing the tall claims of the police about intensive patrolling. In the first incident, 22-year-old Nitish, hailing from Delhi, reported that three persons on a scooter snatched Rs 200 and mobile phone from him at knifepoint. The incident occurred near the Sector 19/20/27/30 intersection. The police were informed about the incident, following which a team visited the spot.

The other incident was reported around 4 am at Sector 17. Harish, also from Delhi, was targeted by three masked persons on motorcycles, who snatched Rs 2,000 from him. The police have started investigation into the mater. Frequent incidents of snatching have instilled fear among residents.

“It seems snatchers have become increasingly audacious. They are striking during the early hours without any apparent fear of the police,” said Vishal, a resident of Sector 38.