Snatchers target 2 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Two cases of snatching have been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, alleged that two scooter-borne persons snatched his purse containing Rs 2,000 and documents near the Ram Darbar bus stand. He managed to note down the registration number of the scooter.

The other incident was reported by Ajay Kumar, a resident of Maloya. He said two youths riding a motorcycle snatched Rs 5,000 and documents from him near a petrol pump in Industrial Area, Phase II.

The police have started investigation into both incidents.

