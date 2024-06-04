Snatchers target 2 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 3
Two cases of snatching have been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Naresh Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, alleged that two scooter-borne persons snatched his purse containing Rs 2,000 and documents near the Ram Darbar bus stand. He managed to note down the registration number of the scooter.
The other incident was reported by Ajay Kumar, a resident of Maloya. He said two youths riding a motorcycle snatched Rs 5,000 and documents from him near a petrol pump in Industrial Area, Phase II.
The police have started investigation into both incidents.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh