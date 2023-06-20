Snatchers target 2 in Mohali areas

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 19

Two incidents of snatching have been reported here in the past 24 hours.

Two bike-borne youths snatched a gold “mangalsutra” weighing 15 grams from a woman strolling near her house on the Randhawa road in Kharar last evening.

They have been captured by a CCTV camera. One of the youths follows Rashmi Mutreja (40) before snatching her “mangalsutra” around 6:15 pm. The bike rider youth approaches the duo, picks up his accomplice and flees the spot.

The victim’s family reported the matter to the Lharar City police. The victim’s family has alleged that the police were not taking prompt action on the complaint. The victim said snatchers took away the mobile phone of his son, Pankaj, at the same spot in February. The police have failed to identify the snatchers in that case.

In the other case, two bike-borne youths snatched a gold chain from Jaura Singh, a resident of IT City, Sector 82, around 7:15 am yesterday. The duo waited at the T-point for the victim to come closer. One of the snatchers, wearing a cap, snatched the gold chain weighing 35 grams and both fled the scene on their blue-coloured bike. Jaura Singh, husband of the Manauli Sarpanch, said the duo was in the age group of 22-25. He called up the PCR and lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, local residents said the incidents of theft and snatching had increased in the past few days, but the police were yet to intensify patrolling.