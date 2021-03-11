Snatchers target two in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two snatching incidents have been reported from the city. Mandeep Kumar of EWS Colony, Dhanas, said two boys riding a mobike snatched his mobile near the Sector 24/25 light point. A case has been registered. Another snatching incident was reported from near the road separating Sector 16 and 23. Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas, reported that four boys snatched his mobile. TNS

Research info Portal launched

Chandigarh: The Readers Club, Department of Library, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, organised an expert lecture and launched the Indian Research Information Network System (IRINS) portal. Dr Ajay Sharma, Principal, welcomed the expert, Dr Neeraj Kumar Singh, Deputy Librarian, Panjab University, for his lecture titled "How to improve research visibility and impact". Dr Gurpreet Singh Sohal, Head Librarian, gave an overview of the portal while Dr Pratibha Kumari, Head, Department of Hindi, proposed a vote of thanks. TNS

City golf assn’s summer camp

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) will hold its summer camp as part of its junior training programme in June. SK Sharma IPS (retd), president, CGA, said the camp would be held for junior golfers of the tricity from June 1 to 10 at the CGA Golf Range in the morning. The camp will be conducted by Mahesh Kumar, Class A Teaching Professional-certified coach assisted by Sarvar Hussain, Class C Teaching Professional, and Rajinder, Class D Teaching Professional. Junior golfers, who are already playing on the course, are eligible to enrol for this camp. TNS

Cricket trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will conduct trials on May 29 for U-12 to U-19 boys and girls for the upcoming season. The trials will be held on the grounds of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, at 4 pm. No trial fee will be charged from the participants.