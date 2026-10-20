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Home / Chandigarh / Snatchers target women at will in Zirakpur areas

Snatchers target women at will in Zirakpur areas

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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There is no let-up in snatching incidents in Baltana, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi.

In the latest incident, a bike-borne miscreant fled after snatching a gold earring from a woman who was on her way to drop her child off for tuition near the Gill Colony on Peer Baba Road on Monday evening.

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The woman tried to chase the youth but he managed to flee on his motorcycle. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Notably, a Swiggy delivery bag was hanging on the pillion of the bike. The victim’s husband, Rohit Sharma, claimed the snatched ornament was worth around Rs 40,000.

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Several incidents of gold chains being snatched from women have been reported in Baltana over the past few days. Similar incidents have been reported in Saini Vihar and other residential areas.

The incident on the Peer Baba Road once again raised questions about women’s safety and the effectiveness of police patrolling.

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Baltana Police post in-charge Malkiat Singh said the accused had committed several crimes earlier and would be arrested soon.

A bike-borne miscreant snatched the earring of a woman, Angoori Devi, at Golden Enclave in Zirakpur around 10.30 am on Sunday. The victim was walking near her house when a youth snatched her earring and fled. Later, she spotted the suspect, Shubham Arora, in a market and informed the police.

Two days ago, two bike-borne youths snatched a gold earring of an elderly woman returning from a temple along with her granddaughter near the Harmilap Nagar railway level crossing. The victim, Pavitra Negi, a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase-3, said she could not react as she was in a state of shock, as seen in the CCTV footage.

A bike-borne snatcher had ripped an earring off an elderly woman in the main market of Dera Bassi on October 10.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

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