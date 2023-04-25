Snatching suspect flees Pinjore police station, re-arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

In a swift action, the police re-arrested a suspect in a chain snatching case, who had escaped from the Pinjore police station after scaling a wall on Sunday.

Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh said the suspect, Vishal Sharma of Vishwakarma Colony in Pinjore, was arrested on April 22 in a case registered against him under Sections 379A and 204 of the IPC at the Pinjore police station a day before. He said the suspect, on the pretext of going to the washroom, ran away from the police station after scaling its wall.

A case under Sections 223 and 224 of the IPC was registered against the suspect for escaping police custody. He was re-arrested from Pinjore. The police produced him in court, which remanded him in judicial custody at Ambala.