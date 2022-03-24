Soccer stadium — A new rally venue?

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 23

If not for playing football, the Sector 17 stadium is now going to be used as a rally venue. A huge tent has been pitched right in the middle of the field and a temporary stage set up for hosting VVIPs.

Sources said the preparations had been made ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit here. Shah, who was earlier scheduled to reach Chandigarh on March 25 to inaugurate the Integrated Command Centre, located nearby, will now reach here on March 27.

If true, the tent will remain pitched here till March 27. The area is already been put under tight police security.

The newly reconstructed football stadium is yet to be opened to players. Recently, the Engineering Department had handed over the ground to the UT Sports Department on a trial basis. However, the Sports Department had refused to take its possession citing technical reasons. The sources claimed that after the matter was highlighted in The Tribune, the top officials asked the Sports Department to take its possession not as a professional football field but as part of the ‘Urban Park’. The stadium, which is turning out to be a classic example of administration’s failure, will be only used as a practice field, claimed a top-level official.

“The stadium is yet to be opened to players, but is prepared to host such events. No one knows why such a huge tent is being pitched right in the middle of the field. The structure of this field is already being questioned. The previous stadium was much better and was fit for hosting affiliated football tournaments. The matter should be looked into,” said a senior coach.

While the officials remained unavailable to comment on the issue, the sources claimed that the ground had got clearance for hosting VVIPs moment.

The stadium plan

As per the approved plan, the Engineering Department had planned to make a multipurpose ground, badminton courts, cycling and skating park along with the football arena. Underground changing rooms, permanent sitting stands, a huge screen, a commentary room, a big hall for players and officials, and other facilities were also expected to come up in the stadium. All this is the part of the ‘Urban Park’ project.