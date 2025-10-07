Social media a beacon of hope for press freedom: Rahul Singh

There is an urgent need to uphold the independence of the media amidst diverse challenges, whether from business houses or those in power, said Rahul Singh, an accomplished journalist who has traversed his media journey through the turbulent times of militancy in Punjab and beyond. Delivering the inaugural memorial lecture at Chandigarh Press Club, which he anchored as its president during the turbulent times of militancy in the mid-eighties, Rahul Singh emphasised that the transformation of times for journalists has been quite challenging over the years.

Advertisement

The lecture was dedicated to the club’s founders, president, and senior members who are no longer with us. Speaking on the topic “Is the media playing the role of watchdog of the nation?”, Rahul Singh underlined that challenges for media persons are far more diverse today compared to the period of Emergency. “But there is a big hope in the way social media has been holding the flame for the cause of society,” he said.

Advertisement

However, Rahul Singh recalled that the turbulence in Punjab during his tenure as Resident Editor in Chandigarh exposed him to the disturbing narrative in society, posing a challenge. Though there were many memorable reports they carried during those three years that he was editor in Chandigarh, he mentioned one in particular. It was about one of the sons of the then chief minister, Surjit Singh Barnala. The report alleged that the son had links with a terrorist.

Advertisement

Somehow, Barnala got to know about the story the night before it was due to appear. Late at night, after Rahul Singh was fast asleep, Barnala rang him up, telling him not to carry the story. Rahul Singh told him that he was helpless as the paper had already gone into print. Early the next morning, Rahul Singh received a call from the Punjab Chief Secretary, Vaishnav, asking him what he should do since the story had already appeared. Rahul Singh suggested that the government could call a press conference and deny the report if they wanted to, but he stood by the story. No press conference took place.

Rahul Singh added that he thought Barnala was perhaps one of the best chief ministers Punjab had ever had, except for Pratap Singh Kairon. Vaishnav, a Gujarati who spoke fluent Punjabi, was an outstanding civil servant, one of the best Rahul Singh had encountered. Along with the head of police, Julio Ribeiro, who had been especially brought from Bombay to help tackle terrorism, the three made a terrific trio who turned the tide against terrorism.

Advertisement

Rahul Singh mentioned that he had written an edit-page article lauding them, saying that this was Indian secularism at its best in a moment of great danger for the country. A Sikh, a Hindu, and a Roman Catholic fighting for a united nation. Barnala circulated that article to all the members of the Parliament. The trio reminded Rahul Singh of another golden moment in India’s history as an independent nation, when the Indian Army defeated Pakistan in 1971. Then, too, secularism triumphed with the Army chief, Sam Manekshaw, a Parsi; the General who was at the surrender signing ceremony, Arora, a Sikh; and the overall commander, General Jacob, a Jew.