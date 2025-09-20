Social media sites made party in HC ruckus case

Two days after registration of an FIR against two advocates for creating ruckus in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a Division Bench on Friday impleaded social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as party in the suo motu proceedings.

Advertisement

The Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, during the course of hearing, was apprised that one of the accused advocates was continuing to issue statements on Facebook, Instagram and other accounts despite initiation of proceedings. Appearing before the Bench, Bar Association president Sartej Singh Narula submitted that advocate Ravneet Kaur was “continuing to upload objectionable material on social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram”.

UT senior standing counsel Amit Jhanji, at the same time, submitted that impleading the platforms was essential to ensure effective implementation of the directions.

Advertisement

“The Registry is directed to implead these social media platforms after the Bar Association furnishes current and correct addresses and to issue notice by electronic mode.

The matter was placed before the Bench after the high court took suo moto cognisance on a “letter of request” by the Bar Association. Among other things, it prayed for directions to the Chandigarh Police to register a case against Ravneet Kaur for “offensive defamatory, derogatory, insulting and sexually explicit posts on social media platforms, including Facebook”.

Advertisement

Directions were also sought to the Chandigarh Police to arrest her in the FIR registered on September 17. Besides, directions were sought for the immediate removal of the “defamatory, derogatory, insulting and sexually explicit material posted by Ravneet Kaur from all social media platforms”.

Taking up the matter, the Bench directed to implead the UT Administration as party, along with the Director General of Police. Notice of motion was also issued for September 25. “Let the UT Administration, as well as DGP, Chandigarh, either personally or through competent officer, file a joint reply on the next date of hearing.” The Bench also took note of Jhanji’s statement that the case had already been registered jointly against Simranjit Singh Blassi and Ravneet Kaur.

He also assured the Bench that further action was not contemplated on a DDR recorded on Blassi’s statement against certain unnamed members of the Bar. “Till the next date of hearing, no further proceedings shall be initiated by the police pursuant to it against any member of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association,” the Bench concluded.