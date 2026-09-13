Social Welfare Department audits child care homes in Chandigarh

The Department of Social Welfare carried out an inspection of Observation Home, Special Home and Place of Safety for Boys, Sector-25; and Snehalaya for Girls and Specialised Adoption Agency, Sector 15, accommodating children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection respectively.

The inspection was carried out under the chairmanship of Naveen Rattu, Director, Department of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development. The inspection team comprised of Rajneesh Kumar, member, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights; Dr Satinder Kaur Sachdeva and Anita Singh, member, Juvenile Justice Board; Bisman Ahuja, Programme Manager, State Adoption Resource Agency, Neil Roberts and Rupali Gautam, member, Child Welfare Committee, Dr Vivek and Dr Kulwinder Kaur, paediatrician, Department of Health Services.

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The committee conducted a thorough inspection of all the records maintained by the Home including case files of children residing therein and counselling registers. It was observed all the children were provided with nutritious meals, age-appropriate recreational activities and were actively engaged in educational classes as well. All the children were enrolled in formal and informal education system.

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The Homes ensure physical and mental well-being of the children through regular visits by psychologists and doctors from the Department of Health.

Naveen Rattu directed to organise sports events in all the child care institutions in order to ensure holistic development and recreation of children.