DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Social Welfare Department audits child care homes in Chandigarh

Social Welfare Department audits child care homes in Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:38 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Department of Social Welfare carried out an inspection of Observation Home, Special Home and Place of Safety for Boys, Sector-25; and Snehalaya for Girls and Specialised Adoption Agency, Sector 15, accommodating children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection respectively.

The inspection was carried out under the chairmanship of Naveen Rattu, Director, Department of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development. The inspection team comprised of Rajneesh Kumar, member, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights; Dr Satinder Kaur Sachdeva and Anita Singh, member, Juvenile Justice Board; Bisman Ahuja, Programme Manager, State Adoption Resource Agency, Neil Roberts and Rupali Gautam, member, Child Welfare Committee, Dr Vivek and Dr Kulwinder Kaur, paediatrician, Department of Health Services.

Advertisement

The committee conducted a thorough inspection of all the records maintained by the Home including case files of children residing therein and counselling registers. It was observed all the children were provided with nutritious meals, age-appropriate recreational activities and were actively engaged in educational classes as well. All the children were enrolled in formal and informal education system.

Advertisement

The Homes ensure physical and mental well-being of the children through regular visits by psychologists and doctors from the Department of Health.

Naveen Rattu directed to organise sports events in all the child care institutions in order to ensure holistic development and recreation of children.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts